NASHVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State falls to Louisville 38-28 in the Music City Bowl.

Big story Monday, QB Tommy Stevens getting the start because Garret Shrader is out with an eye injury.

But, that would be overshadowed by Kylin Hill, who would be carted off after first play, he would eventually come back. Hill finished with 3 yards on 7 carries.

Stevens went 17 of 26 for 221 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the game leading the team in rushing yards with 71.