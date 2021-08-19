Mississippi State football player charged with DUI

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) football player Trip Wilson was arrested on Wednesday, August 18, by campus police for driving under the influence (DUI).

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Wilson was initially stopped for speeding. Police determined he was under the influence which led to the arrest.

“We are aware of the matter and are continuing to collect more information,” said MSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach in a statement. “We do not have further comment at this time.”

Wilson is a walk-on wide receiver from Tupelo.