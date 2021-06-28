Mississippi State loses game 1 of the CWS

OMAHA, NE (WJTV)- After what seemed like the best start Mississippi State could have, lack of control from their pitchers early loses them game 1 of the College World Series.

Kamren James hit a homerun to kick off the scoring in the top of the 1st, but Vanderbilt was able to score 7 runs in the bottom of the 1st to take a 7-1 lead after one.

The bulldogs bullpen did their job the rest of the game, but the offense never came around.

Mississippi State eventually lost 8-2.

This series is a best of 3, so the first team to win twice wins the College World Series..

