Mississippi State plans parade to mark baseball championship

Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State University officials say they’re planning a parade for Friday to celebrate the baseball team’s 2021 national championship.

The parade will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2. The route will begin at The Little Dooey on University Drive and end outside the home plate gate at Dudy Noble Field. The parade will include Diamond Dawg student-athletes and coaches, athletics and campus administrators, as well as other invited guests and honorees.

Fans are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route.



The ceremony at Dudy Noble Field will begin 45 minutes following the parade and will honor Coach Chris Lemonis and the 2021 National Champion Diamond Dawgs who defeated Vanderbilt in the College World Series in Omaha.



Leaders said free parking will be available on campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.