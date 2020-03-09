Mississippi State players awarded Gillom and Howell trophies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 C Spire Gillom and C Spire Howell trophies were both awarded to two Mississippi State University basketball players on Monday, March 9. The event happened at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The Gillom trophy was awarded to Rickea Jackson, and the Howell trophy was awarded to Reggie Perry. The trophies are given to the most outstanding women’s and men’s college basketball players in the state.

Jackson is the sixth consecutive C Spire winner from Mississippi State. She led the Lady Bulldogs to a second place finish in the SEC Tournament finals. Jackson was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game.

Perry compiled a 17.4 ppg average and grabbed 312 rebounds. The Bulldogs head into the SEC Men’s Tournament with a 20-11 record.

Gillom trophy presented to Rickea Jackson

Howell trophy presented to Reggie Perry











The other finalists for the Gillom trophy included Quantesha Patterson of Delta State and Jessika Carter of Mississippi State. The other finalists for the Howell trophy included Breein Tyree of Ole Miss and Ledarious Woods of Tougaloo College.