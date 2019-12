STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State checks in at No. 6 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason poll. It’s their highest preseason ranking since being No. 2 in the 2014 poll.

The Bulldogs are one of eight SEC teams ranked in the top 40, including Vanderbilt (No. 2), Georgia (No. 7), Auburn (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 9), LSU (No. 11), Florida (No. 14), and Texas A&M (No. 21).

Ole Miss and Southern Miss didn’t make the top 40, but both received votes.