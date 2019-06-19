Sports

Mississippi State refocuses for Wednesday showdown with Vanderbilt

OMAHA, Neb. (WJTV) -- Mississippi State and Vanderbilt's second round matchup at the College World Series has been postponed to Wednesday.

The game will start 65 minutes after the conclusion of the Auburn-Louisville game which starts at 11 AM.

It's just the second meeting this year between the two teams. Vandy won the only meeting, 1-0 in the SEC Tournament.

Click the video above to hear how Coach Lemonis and the players are preparing for the biggest game of the year! 

