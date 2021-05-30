Mississippi State selected as NCAA regional host

STARKVILLE, Miss. (via Mississippi State athletics) — Postseason baseball returns to The Dude as the Mississippi State baseball program will host an NCAA Regional for the 15th time in program history, as the NCAA tabbed Dudy Noble Field one of 16 regional hosts for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship, the selection committee announced Sunday (May 31).



The four-team regional is set to begin Friday, June 4, with a pair of opening round games. Saturday (June 5) and Sunday (June 6) will also feature two games each, with an if-necessary game to be played on Monday, June 7.



All times will be decided following the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2, where participating teams, along with seeding, will be announced.



The 2021 NCAA Regional marks the 15th NCAA Regional hosted in Starkville and the second straight at the new Dudy Noble Field. In the 14 previous regionals hosted at MSU, eight of those have seen State advance, including three-straight. A sweep of the 2013 Regional was followed by a 2016 Starkville Regional win in four games. The Diamond Dawgs then swept through the 2019 Starkville Regional on its way to a return trip to Omaha. Overall, Mississippi State owns a 42-18 all-time mark in NCAA Regional games played at home.

