Mississippi State stuns Virginia, takes one step closer to national championship series

Mississippi State used a six-run 8th inning to stun Virginia 6-5, and move one step closer to the national championship series in Omaha. Trailing 4-0 in 8th, Kellum Clark broke up a no-hitter with a 2-run shot to the right field bullpen. Tanner Allen followed suit with the go ahead 3-run bomb. Scotty Dubrule provided some insurance with an RBI single, and super reliever Landon Sims eventually closed it out with a 4-out save. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the Texas/Virginia elimination game Friday.