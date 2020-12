OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - For the first time since 2015, the Ole Miss football team is going to a bowl game. The Rebels have accepted an invitation to play in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will face Indiana (6-1) out of the Big Ten Conference. The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 2, at 11:30 a.m. CT.

"We are excited and honored to be back in the postseason and making our first appearance in the Outback Bowl," said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "Congratulations to our players, coaches and staff on earning an invitation to one of the marquee bowls.