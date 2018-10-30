Mississippi State unveils new military uniform Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

STARKVLLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi State unveiled a new military uniform honoring State alum and World War II hero G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery.

The Bulldogs will don the new "Statesmen" uniforms against Arkansas on November 17th, that were inspired by the Mississippi Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III named after Montgomery.

Montgomery became the third person in the United States to have a military fleet named in his honor.

The C-17 remains in active use by the 172nd Airlift Wing of Jackson.