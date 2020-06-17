Mississippi State, Washington State schedule 2030-31 football series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mike Leach will get a chance to face his former team, if he’s still in Starkville ten years from now.

Mississippi State and Washington State announced a 2030-31 series, which will be the first ever meetings between the two schools.

The Bulldogs will host the Cougars on August 31, 2030, and then make the trip to Pullman on August 30, 2031.

“We’re thrilled to add another home-and-home series against a quality opponent and institution like Washington State to our future schedules,” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said. “These will be the first ever meetings between the two programs and should be an exciting opportunity and experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

Mississippi State previously announced series with Pac-12 opponents Arizona (2022-23) and Arizona State (2024-25).