Mississippi State’s Mike Leach finalizes coaching staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach finalized his first coaching staff in Starkville.
The offensive staff includes:
- Eric Mele – Running Backs
- Mason Miller – Offensive Line
- Dave Nichol – Inside Receivers
- Steve Spurrier Jr. – Outside Receivers
The defensive staff includes:
- Tony Hughes – Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks
- Matt Brock – Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
- Darcel McBath – Cornerbacks
- Jeff Phelps – Defensive Line
- Jason Washington – Safeties