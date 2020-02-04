Severe Weather Tools

Mississippi State’s Mike Leach finalizes coaching staff

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach finalized his first coaching staff in Starkville.

The offensive staff includes:

  • Eric Mele – Running Backs
  • Mason Miller – Offensive Line
  • Dave Nichol – Inside Receivers
  • Steve Spurrier Jr. – Outside Receivers

The defensive staff includes:

  • Tony Hughes – Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks
  • Matt Brock – Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
  • Darcel McBath – Cornerbacks
  • Jeff Phelps – Defensive Line
  • Jason Washington – Safeties

