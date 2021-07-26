Mississippi State’s national title trophy to go on tour

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – To celebrate Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship, the national title trophy will go on tour across the state. Bulldog fans will have a chance to see the trophy in person between Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 3.

National Title Trophy Tour Schedule:



Tuesday, July 27

Courtesy Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

6393 Hwy 98 West

Hattiesburg, MS 39402



Margaritaville Resort Biloxi (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

195 Beach Blvd

Biloxi, MS 39530



Wednesday, July 28

George County Multi-Purpose Building (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

11203 Old Hwy 63

Lucedale, MS 39452



The Neshoba County Fair (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

County Road 147

Philadelphia, MS 39350



Thursday, July 29

Kirk Brothers Ford of Vicksburg (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

2431 N Frontage Road

Vicksburg, MS 39180



Mississippi Trade Mart Center (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

1200 Mississippi Street

Jackson, MS 39202



Saturday, July 31

Northpoint Christian School (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

7400 Getwell Road

Southaven, MS 38672



The Alluvian Hotel – Delta Room (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

318 Howard Street

Greenwood, MS 38930



Tuesday, August 3

Greater Starkville Development Partnership (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

200 E Main Street

Starkville, MS 39759



Metro Ford Auto Sales (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

1000 Barnes Crossing Road

Tupelo, MS 38804