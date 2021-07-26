Mississippi State’s national title trophy to go on tour

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – To celebrate Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship, the national title trophy will go on tour across the state. Bulldog fans will have a chance to see the trophy in person between Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 3.
National Title Trophy Tour Schedule:
Tuesday, July 27
Courtesy Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
6393 Hwy 98 West
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Margaritaville Resort Biloxi (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
195 Beach Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39530
Wednesday, July 28
George County Multi-Purpose Building (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
11203 Old Hwy 63
Lucedale, MS 39452
The Neshoba County Fair (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Thursday, July 29
Kirk Brothers Ford of Vicksburg (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
2431 N Frontage Road
Vicksburg, MS 39180
Mississippi Trade Mart Center (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
1200 Mississippi Street
Jackson, MS 39202
Saturday, July 31
Northpoint Christian School (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
7400 Getwell Road
Southaven, MS 38672
The Alluvian Hotel – Delta Room (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Tuesday, August 3
Greater Starkville Development Partnership (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
200 E Main Street
Starkville, MS 39759
Metro Ford Auto Sales (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
1000 Barnes Crossing Road
Tupelo, MS 38804