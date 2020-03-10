Mississippi State’s Perry, Arkansas’ Jones share SEC honors

(AP) – Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Arkansas’ Mason Jones have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year. Texas A&M”s Buzz Williams has garnered coach of the year honors in his first SEC season.

In voting by an AP panel Perry and Jones each were named on four of the 14 ballots. Perry and Jones also headlined the AP All-SEC first team along with Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky’s Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley.

Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named newcomer of the year.