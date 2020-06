Jackson State men’s basketball alum Thomas “Snacks” Lee recently lost 40 pounds and says he's not stopping there. He has been inspired to start making major fitness goals since his famous three-point shot on Senior Night that went viral.

“I think ever since the shot it’s kind of fueled me to just make changes gradually,” said Lee.“I've kind of used this quarantine time as self-reflection time to not only just reflect mentally but physically as well and to kind of get my body right and just start a new journey."