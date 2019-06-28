Mississippi’s Most Challenging Holes: No. 6 at Annandale

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Our quest to conquer Mississippi’s Most Challenging Holes takes us to a world class championship course – the Annandale Golf Club.

Annandale opened its doors in 1981, and was designed by the one and only Jack Nicklaus.

PGA professional Nick Bailes gives Noah and Will the complete Annandale experience, including a visit with Shelby Merritt – the heart and soul of Annandale since 1981.

Click the video above to see if the guys can get their first par in the history of the segment – on No. 6 at Annandale.