The full MLB All-Star rosters were announced Sunday, and there are many Mississippi connections.
Most-notably, Mississippi State graduate Brent Rooker has been named an MLB All-Star for the first time.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
The full MLB All-Star rosters were announced Sunday, and there are many Mississippi connections.
Most-notably, Mississippi State graduate Brent Rooker has been named an MLB All-Star for the first time.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>