TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays beginning Monday night, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is obviously what I had hoped for,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Fortunate that we’re in the position that we’re all able to be here.”

Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

During spring training, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status.

Boone had previously said he would speak to unvaccinated players to stress the importance of being available for games against the Blue Jays this season. Boone acknowledged having such conversations, but would not elaborate on them.

“I had some conversations at times with guys, I’ll just kind of leave it at that,” he said. “I feel strongly that this is very much a personal choice. Certainly, whatever happened, I was going to respect whatever choice anyone made in that regard.”

The Yankees began the day with a nine-game winning streak and the best record in the majors at 16-6. Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games.

Last week, the Boston Red Sox had to put pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before a four-game series in Toronto. The Red Sox lost three of four.

AL East opponents make three trips across the border each season. The Yankees return to Toronto in June, and again in September.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19 do not get paid and do not accrue major league service time.

