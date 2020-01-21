Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Woman tases man after finding him with another woman at nightclub
Top Stories
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering Civil Rights Era
Top Stories
A call to end gun violence in Jackson
MS Most Wanted: January 20, 2020
Rally for gun rights outside State Capitol
National Park Service offers free days
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Washington DC
Election Results
Top Stories
Mississippi: Wide search for new leader of troubled prisons
Top Stories
Senate panel OKs last bit of teacher pay for current year
Top Stories
Teacher pay bills among the first to be filed in session
Tate Reeves inaugurated as 65th governor of Mississippi
Reeves’ inauguration to be held inside State Capitol
Mississippi representatives visit Parchman prison
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Japan 2020
Pine Belt News
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Shop Local Buy Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Home for the Holidays
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Pets
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2019
Remarkable Women
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
MLK Classic: Clinton 78, Picayune 43
Sports
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 06:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 06:57 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton tops Picayune 78-43 in the MLK Classic. .
Trending Stories
Coroner: Parchman inmate found dead in cell
Rally for gun rights outside State Capitol
McDade’s Market under new ownership
MS Most Wanted: January 20, 2020
Mississippi moms question state as they bury slain inmates