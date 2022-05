Northwest Rankin got off to a shaky start in Game 2 of the MHSAA 6A State Championship Series, falling behind, 4-0, in the second inning.

But in the top of the third, Southern Miss signee Nick Monistere hit a triple to give the Cougars some momentum.

NW Rankin lost, 11-3, though. Winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.