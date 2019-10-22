Moorhead: Bulldogs to not focus on postseason

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Just two days after delivering a fiery post game speech to the media, Joe Moorhead addressed them again Monday.

And after the Bulldogs 36-13 loss to No. 2 LSU, Moorhead said he’s telling his guys not to focus on the post season.

“With our approach, I don’t want them to think about a bowl game,” Moorhead said. “I don’t want them thinking about six wins. I want them thinking about the next win and if we keep focusing on the process and the consistency of our habits and our approach, those things will hopefully take care of themselves. So, I don’t think there’s urgency to say hey we have to get six, seven down the line. We have to get number 4 and that’s what we’re focused on.”