Moorhead's motto: good to great

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead and his coaching staff are implementing a change of culture for the Bulldogs, advancing the program from good to great. And even with the Bulldogs ranked 18th going into the season, they say that's not good enough.

00:28,00 "We addressed it, we hit it head on, the preseason ranking and what it means. If they're keeping score, we want to be first," Moorhead said during the Bulldogs' media day."We're not competing against an opponent, we're competing against a standard."

Moorhead and his assistant said that standard is to go from good to great.

"Because if we do those things really good and they turn into really great, then the plays end up being executed really great," said Bulldogs offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. "This culture is changing every single day. In the offensive room, we focus on the fundamentals."

This time last season, the Bulldogs were projected to win only 2 conference games. This year, many experts expect them to be one of the top teams in the SEC West. The players said Moorhead's philosophy can get them there.

"He expects us take game reps every day," said Murrah alum and junior wide receiver Malik Dear. "Do the little things right and that's the difference in being a good team to a great team."

"I think that's he's going to bring a good tradition here and I just feel like everyone can feel a different vibe with him being around," said Grant Harris, a senior defensive tackle for the Bulldogs. "He's just wants the best for us, he wants the best for this whole community and he just wants to take us to the top."