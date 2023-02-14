WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 12:08 AM CST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 12:08 AM CST
Madison-Ridgeland Academy baseball had a school-record 36 wins in 2022.
Now, in 2023, the Patriots look to make it back to the state championship series by maintaining that momentum.
