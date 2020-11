The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been granted an exemption by the Department of Health to the mask mandate requiring athletes to wear face coverings during competition. The order requires athletes, coaches and spectators at all levels to wear masks "including while actively engaged in workouts, competition, and on the sidelines."

According to Governor Tom Wolf's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, the Steelers "were not granted an exemption." She also reiterated that this was not an order from the Governor, but from the Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.