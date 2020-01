VICKSBURG, Miss. – To recognize the success of the 2019 Alcorn State University football program, The City of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Warren Alumni will sponsor a SWAC Championship parade for the team and fans.

The parade will begin Sunday, January 19 at 4 p.m. on the corner of Washington and Belmont Streets. It will be followed by a presentation at the Washington Street Park (Corner of Washington and Grove Streets).