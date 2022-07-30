The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inducted eight new members Saturday night.

They were Maggie Bowen Hanna (Swimming), Kermit Davis, Sr. (Coaching), David Dellucci (Baseball), Jim Gallagher, Jr. (Golf), Barry Lyons (Baseball), Eric Moulds (Football), Bob Tyler (Coaching), and Willis Wright (Coaching).

Hall of Fame Executive Director Bill Blackwell says this is the first time the Hall has inducted eight members at once–it’s an increase from the maximum limit of six in previous years.

Full interviews with inductees will be posted to WJTV.com soon.