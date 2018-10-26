Sports

MSU alum Ramey in tie for third after first round of Sanderson Farms Championship

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 10:52 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 10:52 PM CDT

MSU alum Ramey in tie for third after first round of Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi State alum and Fulton native Chad Ramey qualified for the Sanderson Farms Championship Monday.

Ramey birdied three of his first six holes en route to a five-under 67. He's in a 6-way tie for third. 

Meanwhile, Jackson Prep and Ole Miss alum Jonathan Randolph finished his first round at two over par. He's in a tie for 100th.

Playing two groups behind him was Jackson Academy alum and Alabama sophomore Wilson Furr.

Furr is three-over-par through his first 17 holes. He will finish his first round early Friday morning.

Cameron Champ shot 7-under and has sole possession of the lead after the first day.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center