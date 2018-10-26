MSU alum Ramey in tie for third after first round of Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi State alum and Fulton native Chad Ramey qualified for the Sanderson Farms Championship Monday.
Ramey birdied three of his first six holes en route to a five-under 67. He's in a 6-way tie for third.
Meanwhile, Jackson Prep and Ole Miss alum Jonathan Randolph finished his first round at two over par. He's in a tie for 100th.
Playing two groups behind him was Jackson Academy alum and Alabama sophomore Wilson Furr.
Furr is three-over-par through his first 17 holes. He will finish his first round early Friday morning.
Cameron Champ shot 7-under and has sole possession of the lead after the first day.
