MSU and JSU Basketball Coaches Jans, Reed Present at MS Coaches Clinic

Mississippi State men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans also says he is excited to coach top recruit Kimani Hamilton as he adjusts to college.

Jackson State women’s basketball head coach Tomekia Reed says this year’s Tigers team is set to be the best team she’s ever coached (even after winning two SWAC Tournament titles in a row and three SWAC regular season titles in a row).