Mississippi State Athletics is coming off one of the best
years in school history as a whole. A Final Four and a College World Series
appearance.
Lady bulldogs head coach Vic Schaefer says he wont get complacent, as the success is acting as motivation for his squad.
“When was a better year?” asked Schaefer. “You know? What an incredible year our sports had. Our athletic program. You’re just proud to be a part of it. And you know for me it just, again, it’s just a little extra motivation for me to continue to be apart of, you know, one of the best athletic departments in the country.”
The Lady Bulldogs are currently in Italy playing in the World University Games.
MSU Athletics coming off historic year
Mississippi State Athletics is coming off one of the best
years in school history as a whole. A Final Four and a College World Series
appearance.