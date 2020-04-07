MSU Athletics Director issues statement on coach’s controversial tweet

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University Director of Athletics John Cohen issued a statement about a recent controversial tweet by MSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach.

The statement comes after the university completed an internal discussion and held several listening sessions with student and alumni groups.

“No matter the context, for many Americans the image of a noose is never appropriate and that’s particularly true in the South and in Mississippi. Mississippi State University was disappointed in the use of such an image in a tweet by Coach Mike Leach. He removed the tweet and issued a public apology,” said Cohen. “The university is confident that Coach Leach is moving quickly and sincerely past this unintended misstep and will provide the leadership for our student athletes and excitement for our football program that our fans deserve and that our students and alumni will be proud to support.”

Cohen said that a plan is in place for Coach Leach to participate in additional listening sessions with student, alumni, and community groups and to provide the coach with opportunities to expand his cultural awareness of Mississippi.

One of those opportunities will include a guided visit to the “Two Museums” – the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.