Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball faced off in the 2023 Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Tuesday.

The teams played a low-scoring game against each other after each having high-scoring series this weekend. “That’s baseball,” said Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis.

The Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the first inning on a RBI ground rule double hit by Madison Central grad Hunter Hines.

MSU added another run in the sixth inning when a fly ball with two outs was lost in the sky in and dropped in left field by Ole Miss.

Anthony Calarco scored for the Rebels in the seventh, but strong pitching by Mississippi State to finish the game kept it at 2-1, final.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein shares the game highlights and postgame interviews.