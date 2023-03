Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball have made their respective NCAA Tournaments in the same year for the fifth time in school history.

“We’re back,” said women’s Bulldogs head coach Sam Purcell.

Purcell and men’s head coach Chris Jans are both in their first seasons at MSU.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein went to the MSU campus in Starkville to hear from the Bulldogs community about their reactions to the teams making March Madness.