MSU cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley enters College Football Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (MSU Athletics) – Former All-American cornerback, NFL veteran and current Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley was one of 13 players and two standout coaches formally inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night at the National Football Foundation’s awards dinner in New York.

A Mississippian through and through, Buckley was born in Columbia, and spent most of his childhood in Gautier. He was one of the most dynamic players in Mississippi history prior to his college football career, guiding Pascagoula High School to a 1987 football state championship and an undefeated season. Buckley was inducted into the Pascagoula Athletic Hall of Fame in June.

Buckley returned to his home state as an assistant coach in 2016 at MSU, where he has overseen a talented cornerbacks unit each of the last four seasons, following his college and NFL career and other coaching stops.

As a collegiate student-athlete, Buckley was a two-year starter and three-year letterman at cornerback and return specialist for Florida State from 1989-91. In 2003, he was inducted into the school’s sports hall of fame and his jersey No. 27 retired in 2011. Buckley earned consensus All-America honors as a junior in 1991 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. That same season, he finished seventh in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Buckley left FSU as the program’s all-time leader in interceptions (21) and interception return yards (501). He tied school records for touchdowns off interceptions (4) and punt returns (3). His interception return yardage still stands as an NCAA FBS record.

Following his FSU career, he was taken fifth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers to start a 14-year NFL career that included 50 interceptions and a win in Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots.