MSU Fall Camp, Day 1: Moorhead addresses quarterback battle, again

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi state kicked off fall camp Friday night and of course the biggest thing that’s been hounding head coach Joe Moorhead is who the starting quarterback is going to be.

The battle is between Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens and the back up to Nick Fitzgerald last season Keytaon Thompson.

It’s a question that he’s been asked too many times to count. And, here he is addressing it again Friday after first day of fall camp.

But, he also urged the media not to forget about the the three other quarterbacks also vying for the starting job.

“It’s not just [Keytaon Thompson] and Tommy [Stevens], but Garrett [Shrader] and Jalen [Mayden] and even Logan [Burnett] had their moments today, so I mean it was one practice in helmets and shirts and threw about 4 or 5 passes,” Moorhead said. “They all had their moments today so, we’re just excited to see how the competition plays out.”