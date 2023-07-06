Mississippi State football great Johnie Cooks died Thursday, the University announced.
Cooks was a multi-time All-SEC and All-American selection. He was also team MVP in 1981.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Mississippi State football great Johnie Cooks died Thursday, the University announced.
Cooks was a multi-time All-SEC and All-American selection. He was also team MVP in 1981.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>