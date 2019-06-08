MSU hosts third-ever super regional

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - After sweeping through the regional round, Mississippi State will host it's third-ever NCAA super regional against Stanford, the 11th overall seed.

The Bulldogs and Cardinal will play the best two-of-three series for the right to head to the 2019 College World Series.

And Ethan Small, who was newly drafted by the Brewers, is happy to be able to compete in front of the crazy crowd at Dudy Noble Field.

"I think there's hype every time we play a great opponent coming in, but like we were talking about earlier, we've played in front of it a thousand times, not a thousand, but a lot of times," said Small. "We know what to expect from it and, I think we feed off of it. So, I know it's going to be a challenging environment and I hope our fans show up and make it really loud."

This will be the ninth NCAA super regional for the Diamond Dawgs, who own three victories in the best two-of-three format, first pitch for tomorrow is set for 2pm.