Mississippi State President Mark Keenum announced Zac Selmon as the Bulldogs’ new Director of Athletics Friday, saying he is an “insightful, proven, visionary leader.”

Selmon is coming from Oklahoma University where he was the Deputy A.D. / External Engagement & Advancement. He was appointed to the NCAA Football Rules Committee in 2019. He previously worked for UNC as well.

Selmon was a student-athlete himself, playing football for Wake Forest from 2004-2007.

Selmon said he watched the Egg Bowl growing up. He said factors in wanting the job include the strength of the SEC and the history of MSU. He said the people at MSU impress and welcome him.

“I like changing principles,” Selmon said. He added that he was looking for a place to work where he can “make impact.”

“Right now, there’s one word I can say: it’s ‘grateful.’” Selmon said he is feeling many emotions as he steps into this new role as MSU AD.

Selmon said he will be back at MSU “very soon.” He said he and his family need to figure out the right way to transition their three children from school, etc, “over the next few months.”

Selmon is son of Dewey Selmon and nephew of Lucious and Lee Roy Selmon. All three of those family members played football at Oklahoma University and recently had a statue of each of them placed at OU, per CBS-affiliate 247Sports.

Selmon’s uncle, Lee Roy Selmon, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Class of 1995 and was the “first-ever draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise in 1976,” says the HOF website.

Keenum says MSU will share Selmon’s contract details “once we cross all our i’s and dot our t’s.”