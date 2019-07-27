MSU introduces Samantha Ricketts as the next head softball coach

In Starkville, Mississippi State names Samantha Ricketts the Bulldogs’ 6th head softball coach.

Ricketts on why her focus on pitching is so important to a winning program.

“It’s going to really depend on our game, a lot of has to do with the pitching,” Ricketts said. “It has gotten away from the star pitcher and it’s more about the pitching staff, so that’s really what my focus has been on, why it’s the pitching and finding the right pitching coach because I think we need a staff and it’s not just going to be one arm that gets us there. It’s going to take a group of pitchers that have been developed.”

Ricketts served as an assistant with the Bulldogs from 2015-2018.