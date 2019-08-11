MSU Media Day: Moorhead excited about freshman class

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — The 2019 Mississippi State recruiting class was ranked 24th nationally, and 7 of those athletes came right here from our viewing area.

It’s a freshman class head coach Joe Moorhead said has been pretty impressive so far.

“Very excited about them,” said Moorhead at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex for media day. “I think like anything, the first few days of exposure to SEC West football is a little bit eye opening and not just a speed and physically of the game, but the relative complexity to the installations and how they stack on top of each other and taking the information from the meeting room and applying that on the field.”

“But, I think from a pure physical standpoint that what we believed in the process, I think we got bigger, I think we got stronger, I think we got more athletic and explosive. Now, it’s a matter of them getting adjusted to the speed of the game.”

“We got a lot of guys in the secondary and I think everybody is really really excited about all those guys, Jarrian Jones certainly is a local guy who’s had a great camp to date, Martin Emperson as well,” said defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. “I mean, Martin Emerson, to me — I can make a case that he’s been a standout at times. He’s done a really good job. Dylan Lawrence from George County and at the safety position, J.P. Purvis.”

The coaches are ready to see these guys in action in their Saturday night scrimmage.