MSU men’s basketball matchup at Auburn postponed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to inclement weather, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team has had its Thursday afternoon matchup at Auburn postponed as announced by the SEC office.
At this time, a makeup date has not been determined. LSU at Ole Miss along with Alabama at Texas A&M also scheduled for Thursday have been postponed.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss will meet Saturday at 5 p.m. CT from the Pavilion at Ole Miss, televised by the SEC Network and available online courtesy of the WatchESPN app.