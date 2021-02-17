MSU men’s basketball matchup at Auburn postponed

Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) is defended by Arkansas’ Jalen Tate (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to inclement weather, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team has had its Thursday afternoon matchup at Auburn postponed as announced by the SEC office.

At this time, a makeup date has not been determined. LSU at Ole Miss along with Alabama at Texas A&M also scheduled for Thursday have been postponed.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will meet Saturday at 5 p.m. CT from the Pavilion at Ole Miss, televised by the SEC Network and available online courtesy of the WatchESPN app.