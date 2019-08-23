MSU names Tommy Stevens starting quarterback

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Tommy Stevens is QB1 for Mississippi State.

Joe Moorhead announced Thursday, the grad transfer from Penn State beats out Keytaon Thompson for the gig.

“Tommy jumped out strong at the beginning of camp,” said Moorhead at Thursday’s press conference. “Closing into the first scrimmage, KT [Thompson] closed the gap and had a real nice first scrimmage. From that point forward, Tommy created separation and did that towards the tail end of camp. So we told both guys and informed the team that Tommy Stevens has earned the right to be the starting quarterback for us this year. We’re certainly excited what KT did and how he performed. He is going to be an incredibly valuable asset for us and we’re going to need him to win a game for us this year.”