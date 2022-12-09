In a world that now expects student-athletes are leaving for the transfer portal, Mississippi State running back Jo’quavious Marks made a twitter announcement about the transfer portal. But his announcement on Twitter, unlike many others, says he is staying at MSU–he is not entering the transfer portal.
