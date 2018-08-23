MSU suspends OL Michael Story after animal cruelty arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story is suspended indefinitely after an arrest for animal cruelty.

According to police, the junior offensive lineman neglected to give a great dane named Kodak food or water for three days while keeping the animal in a bedroom for approximately a week.

Head coach Joe Moorhead said he learned of the incident Saturday morning and at that point suspended his junior o-lineman.

"We talk to our team all the time about our decision-making and our conduct off the field," Moorhead said. "Certainly that's something we stress every day. discipline with this will be handled accordingly."

Moorhead didn't say whether or not story would be able to earn his way back onto the roster.

