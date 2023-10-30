Southern Miss hosted Mississippi State men’s basketball in a charity game Sunday.
The proceeds from the game go to help tornado victims in the Delta.
It was a close contest that came down to the wire in an ultimate MSU win, 60-54.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
