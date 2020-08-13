MSU wide receiver arrested for DUI & speeding in Winston County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath was arrested in Winston County on Wednesday, according to the Clarion Ledger.
Heath was arrested for allegedly speeding 20 miles per hour over the limit, driving without a license and insurance, driving with improper equipment and driving under the influence (DUI).
The 20-year-old was booked at the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility and later released on a $3,000 bond.
