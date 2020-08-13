Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

MSU wide receiver arrested for DUI & speeding in Winston County

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath was arrested in Winston County on Wednesday, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Heath was arrested for allegedly speeding 20 miles per hour over the limit, driving without a license and insurance, driving with improper equipment and driving under the influence (DUI).

The 20-year-old was booked at the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility and later released on a $3,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories