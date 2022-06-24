Mississippi State graduate and Yazoo City High School graduate Fletcher Cox returned to his home state to host a football camp for high school students on Friday.

The camp was open for registration on an invitational basis only. It was hosted at Ridgeland High School.

Cox ran offensive and defensive line drills throughout the evening. The camp meets again Saturday with a 7-on-7 tournament.

Vinny Curry, Cox’s from from his college days (Curry says they originally met via a mutual coach they both knew), was also helping run the camp. Cox and Curry won the Super Bowl together while teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.