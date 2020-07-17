Sophomore Bulldog golfer Ashley Gilliam qualifies for 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur

Gilliam is ranked No. 2 in the SEC and broke MSU'S stroke average record her freshman year.

Upcoming sophomore Bulldog golfer Ashley Gilliam qualified for the 2020 United States Women’s Amateur, a prestigous USGA event where the top amateur golfers in the wolrd compete. This will be Gilliam’s third year playing.

“I obviously just want to take it one shot at a time and just make the cut and see how far I can go,” said Gilliam.

The past two years Gilliam made the two day stroke play cut, advancing herself to the 64 player match play field. This year she hopes to make it past round one of match play.

“Each shot matters so much because the past two years two or three shots is twenty spots and it’s like when you’re out there and you’re qualifying in the stroke play rounds every shot matters.”

This year the championship will be held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland beginning on August 3rd. Last year’s tournament was somewhat of a home event for Gilliam as it was hosted by Mississippi State’s home golf club Old Waverly in Westpoint, Mississippi.

“My teammates were there and my coaches obviously and then everyone in Starkville so it was fun to be playing. It kind of felt like a home event for me.”

It didn’t take long for the soon to be sophomore to warm up to college golf in Starkville. Gilliam finished her freshman season ranked No. 2 in the SEC and set the Bulldog’s program record with a 70.61 season stroke average.

“I came into college with a lot of experience after playing in AJGA and USGA events and playing against mostly all the college girls that I was going to be playing against going into it so I think just playing at a really high level helped prepare me.”