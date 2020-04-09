MSU’s Robert Woodard declares for NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – FEBRUARY 15: Robert Woodard II #12 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs makes a pass down court during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 15, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 78-77. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, MISS. (MSU) – Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard II will put his name in the 2020 NBA Draft process announced Thursday.

Woodard II has not signed with an agent and will maintain his college eligibility as he goes through the NBA Draft evaluation process.

“We fully support Robert and his decision to pursue the NBA Draft process,” head coach Ben Howland said. “He’s an outstanding talent that possesses every tool to achieve success at the next level.”

Woodard II more than doubled his scoring average from 5.5 points to 11.4 points per game between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He showcased his versatility as one of three Power 5 players along with Colorado’s Tyler Bey and Michigan’s Jon Teske to average over 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal last season.

Woodard II notched 19 of his 22 double-digit point performances and made 31 of his 32 starts during the 2019-20 season. The Columbus, Mississippi native knocked down 49.5 percent from the field and upped his three-point shooting clip to 42.9. He registered 539 points, 342 rebounds, 53 steals and 49 blocks over his 65 career games.

Woodard II was one of five SEC players to secure 20-plus and 15-plus rebounds during a game last season when he posted career-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds against New Orleans. His top scoring efforts also include 18 points at Texas A&M in addition to 17-point efforts versus No. 17 Villanova, Georgia and Radford. Woodard II secured 16 points and 15 points during road outings against Florida and No. 15 Kentucky, respectively.

Mississippi State won 11 of its last 15 SEC games to earn a top 4 finish in the conference standings, the program’s highest overall finish since 2010-11. The Bulldogs have tucked away three consecutive 20-plus win seasons under Ben Howland for the fifth time in program history, and the first time dating back to the 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The 68 victories are the fourth-highest total in program history for a three-year span.