Murrah alum Mo Williams excited for SWAC homecoming with Alabama State

VIDEO ABOVE: Hear from Mo Williams as he’s introduced as the Alabama State head coach.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WJTV) — Former Murrah Mustang Mo Williams was introduced as the new head men’s basketball coach at Alabama State Wednesday.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 14-year NBA veteran who grew up right in the heart of the SWAC in Jackson, Mississippi.

“My family is SWAC,” Williams said. “We’re all SWAC. Mom is SWAC. Dad is SWAC. My older sister is SWAC. My little brother is SWAC. I grew up around it. I always bragged about it even when I was at other places…Always talking about you don’t have an experience until you go to an HBCU football game. The halftime show. All those types of memories that I do have as a kid growing up in Jackson.”

Williams also remembers quite vividly the moment he first got the itch to be a coach.

“I knew I wanted to be a coach my third year in the NBA. I took a volunteer job in the summer coaching 14-U AAU teams. I took them to Orlando. Took them to a few places across the country, and got the experience and got the bug.”

Williams is close friends with Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, who also went to Murrah, and head coach Wayne Brent. But on the court it’s going to be a different story.

“We may be friends but when we’re on the court that goes out the window. So for me, I want to beat Wayne Brent every single time I play him. That’s my goal. So – me calling and giving advice, that’s probably not going to happen. And I would probably say he’s not going to give me too much advice if it’s going to help me beat him. And that’s my only goal – to be the best team in the SWAC. And you know, I’m sorry for Jackson State that they’re going to have to get some of this too.”